Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $77.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

