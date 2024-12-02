D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 10,235 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 95.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,822.56. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,709 shares of company stock worth $10,956,914. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNM opened at $76.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

