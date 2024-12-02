Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Expands By 34.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 76.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 94,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $299,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVN opened at $10.79 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

