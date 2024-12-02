Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Expands By 34.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 76.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 94,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $299,000.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of EVN opened at $10.79 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.