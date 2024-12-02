Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $205,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFV opened at $19.77 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

