Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,202 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 1,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

