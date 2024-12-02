Freedom Investment Management Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,557,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 657.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 273,118 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 424,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 193,164 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,459,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 312,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 149,429 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $47.92 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $49.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

