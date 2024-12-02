Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,597,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 214,250 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 426,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 832.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

