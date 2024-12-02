Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ATRA opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($16.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -9.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 124,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

