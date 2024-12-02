Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.10.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $291.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.15. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,702,028,000 after purchasing an additional 288,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,653,602 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,557,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,069 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $657,292,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.