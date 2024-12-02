Brokerages Set MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target at $14.71

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 46,176 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 139.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 258,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MFIC opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

