MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $13.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

MFA Financial Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,005,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,985,000 after purchasing an additional 111,331 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 35.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,583,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,297,000 after buying an additional 1,197,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MFA Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after buying an additional 151,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,346,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA opened at $11.11 on Friday. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.05%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

