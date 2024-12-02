MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $13.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.
MFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
MFA opened at $11.11 on Friday. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.05%.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
