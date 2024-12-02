Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $71.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $500,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,201.12. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,236.54. The trade was a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 26.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

