Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 44.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,738,000 after buying an additional 10,195,768 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,266 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,631 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

