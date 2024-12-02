CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives C$27.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIX shares. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

CIX opened at C$31.05 on Friday. CI Financial has a one year low of C$13.87 and a one year high of C$31.41. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

