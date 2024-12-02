Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.74. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

