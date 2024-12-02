TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$44.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on X shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMX Group

TMX Group Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE X opened at C$44.27 on Friday. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$28.52 and a 12-month high of C$45.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock has a market cap of C$12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of C$353.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$356.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.