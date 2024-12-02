Comparing Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) & CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) and Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CG Oncology and Artiva Biotherapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CG Oncology $684,000.00 3,435.88 -$48.61 million N/A N/A Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Artiva Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CG Oncology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CG Oncology -10,642.98% -18.97% -15.36% Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CG Oncology and Artiva Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.6% of CG Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CG Oncology and Artiva Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CG Oncology 0 0 8 1 3.11 Artiva Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

CG Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $63.88, indicating a potential upside of 83.81%. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 66.28%. Given CG Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CG Oncology is more favorable than Artiva Biotherapeutics.

Summary

CG Oncology beats Artiva Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It also develops AB-201, an allogeneic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell product candidate; and AB-205, an allogeneic anti-CD5 CAR-NK cell product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.