Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $143.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Jabil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $135.83 on Friday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This represents a 22.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.