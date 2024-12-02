Analysts Set Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Target Price at C$13.50

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Activity

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total transaction of C$104,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,900 shares of company stock valued at $886,417 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$839.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$8.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.30.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

