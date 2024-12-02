CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives $20.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVBF
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial
CVB Financial Price Performance
CVBF opened at $23.42 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
CVB Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CVB Financial
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.