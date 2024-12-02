CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives $20.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVBF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

CVB Financial Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 466.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVBF opened at $23.42 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.