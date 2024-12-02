Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) vs. SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Head-To-Head Review

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -27.39% -55.63% -43.61% Anterix -666.54% -31.07% -15.03%

Risk & Volatility

SurgePays has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of Anterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SurgePays and Anterix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50 Anterix 0 0 2 1 3.33

SurgePays currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Anterix has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.97%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Anterix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Anterix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $137.14 million 0.29 $20.62 million ($1.13) -1.75 Anterix $5.61 million 115.22 -$9.13 million ($2.02) -17.18

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix. Anterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurgePays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anterix beats SurgePays on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

