Brokerages Set Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target at $60.64

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLBD shares. Roth Mkm downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLBD

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Stock Up 0.1 %

BLBD stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.