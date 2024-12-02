Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Range Resources

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $35.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $39.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,121.50. This represents a 56.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,275 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,111.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,274.66. This represents a 27.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

