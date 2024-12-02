Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for ACAD Earnings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACAD. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $172,453.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,302 shares in the company, valued at $896,006.62. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $68,467.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,897.03. The trade was a 17.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,661 shares of company stock worth $414,551 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

