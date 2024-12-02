National Bank Financial Estimates MAG Silver Q4 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAG. Roth Capital cut MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Panmure Gordon upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.08.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$21.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$25.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.04.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

