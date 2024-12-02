Zacks Research Forecasts Higher Earnings for Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $624.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $45.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Steven Madden by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 36.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 49,432 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 61.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

