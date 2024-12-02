Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for NMI FY2024 Earnings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.47. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. NMI has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NMI by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in NMI by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 77.1% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

