Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for CHH Earnings

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $6.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.86. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

CHH stock opened at $151.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 26.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 30.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 26,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $3,880,007.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,551,123.54. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $1,232,533.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,493.92. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

