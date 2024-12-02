B. Riley Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:EDR FY2024 Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EDR. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$5.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.94 and a 52-week high of C$7.87.

In other news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$226,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$396,990.00. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

