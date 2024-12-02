What is Wedbush’s Forecast for IMAX FY2024 Earnings?

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE:IMAX opened at $26.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,949,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,031 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,822,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 127,371 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 118,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 5.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 819,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

