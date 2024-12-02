What is Wedbush’s Forecast for IMAX FY2024 Earnings?

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:IMAX opened at $26.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,949,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,031 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,822,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 127,371 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 118,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 5.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 819,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
