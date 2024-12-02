Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AMN FY2024 Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMN. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.13.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

