Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BHF FY2024 Earnings

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $18.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.18. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $18.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.62 EPS.
BHF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BHF opened at $52.27 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.05.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.51). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS.
Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial
In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $196,360.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,502.48. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,240,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
