MAG Silver FY2024 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Thursday, November 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MAG Silver from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.1 %

MAG Silver stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

