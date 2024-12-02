FY2024 Earnings Estimate for VinFast Auto Issued By Wedbush

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of VinFast Auto in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for VinFast Auto’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for VinFast Auto’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $357.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.76 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, September 30th.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VFS opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFS. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VinFast Auto by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

