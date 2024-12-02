Short Interest in George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Declines By 15.5%

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 184.7 days.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of George Weston stock opened at $157.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. George Weston has a twelve month low of $117.44 and a twelve month high of $167.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.89 and its 200 day moving average is $154.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of George Weston to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

