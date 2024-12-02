West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 1,042,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.4 days.

West African Resources Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of WFRSF stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

