West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 1,042,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.4 days.
West African Resources Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of WFRSF stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.
West African Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than West African Resources
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.