Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 585,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of WILLF opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. Demant A/S has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $54.00.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

