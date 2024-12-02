Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in November

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WLBMF opened at $0.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Wallbridge Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

