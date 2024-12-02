The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Westaim Price Performance

Shares of WEDXF stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Westaim has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $455.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

