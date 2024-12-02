The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Westaim Price Performance
Shares of WEDXF stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Westaim has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $455.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.47.
Westaim Company Profile
