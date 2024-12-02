Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Drops By 17.6%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.6 days.

The Weir Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEIGF opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $29.66.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.