Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 1607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

Recruit Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95.

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.