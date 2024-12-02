Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 1607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.
Recruit Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Recruit
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.