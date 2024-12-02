Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Increases By 25.0%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 457,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,592,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $6.03 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

