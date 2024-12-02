Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in November

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 523,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,866,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Verano stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $504.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.21. Verano has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Verano had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $216.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Verano will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

