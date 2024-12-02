Gelteq Limited’s (NASDAQ:GELS) Quiet Period To End on December 9th

Gelteq’s (NASDAQ:GELS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 9th. Gelteq had issued 1,300,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $5,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Gelteq Inc is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition.

