United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Update

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

United Health Products Trading Up 23.0 %

OTCMKTS UEEC opened at $0.08 on Monday. United Health Products has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Get United Health Products alerts:

United Health Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.