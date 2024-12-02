United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Update

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
United Health Products Trading Up 23.0 %
OTCMKTS UEEC opened at $0.08 on Monday. United Health Products has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.
United Health Products Company Profile
