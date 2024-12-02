Donaldson (DCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) is set to release its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 8.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,111.12. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

