Donaldson (DCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) is set to release its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Donaldson Stock Performance
Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $78.95.
Donaldson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DCI
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Donaldson
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.