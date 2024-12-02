HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 9th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. HealthEquity has set its FY25 guidance at 2.98-3.14 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.140 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $101.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. This trade represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.