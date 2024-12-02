The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $116.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $118.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.