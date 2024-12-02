The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of C$223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.69 million.

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$165.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$105.80 and a twelve month high of C$166.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$149.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$139.04. The company has a market cap of C$14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSG. Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.67.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total transaction of C$3,216,305.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total value of C$1,328,613.78. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

