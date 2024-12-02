EQB (EQB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.00 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$112.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$75.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$109.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.25.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

