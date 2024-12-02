EQB (EQB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.00 per share for the quarter.
EQB Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$112.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$75.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.92.
EQB Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
